In a statement, the University said that a resident adviser in Best Hall found the doll Monday in a bathroom shared by suite mates and a guest of one of the suite mates told investigators it was placed there as a “prank.”

The police have identified the culprit, who claims there was no malicious or racist intent behind their actions.

The university, however, said it’s taking the matter seriously. It says there’s “absolutely no place at Eastern for hateful and racist actions, regardless of their intent.”

The school’s police department and the Office of Wellness and Community Standards are investigating the incident. The university says “appropriate steps” will be taken afterward.

