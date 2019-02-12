(CBS Detroit/AP) — Hundreds of Michigan schools are closed as more snow and icy weather hits the state, knocking out power to thousands of homes and businesses.

Driving conditions were slippery Tuesday as snow, sleet and freezing rain fell. Crashes were reported. The potentially damaging weather is expected to continue Wednesday and ice storm warnings were issued in parts of southeastern Michigan.

Flooding shut northbound Interstate 75 at Eight Mile in Detroit and officials say a downed power line closed northbound I-275 at I-94 in suburban Detroit.

The Upper Peninsula is expected to get the largest snow accumulations, with up to 12 inches forecast.

Consumers Energy on Monday morning reported about 11,000 outages, Indiana Michigan Power had about 6,000 outages in Michigan and DTE Energy reported several thousand outages.

