LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State grants are available for Michigan communities and organizations that would like to keep an eye on inland beach water quality.

(Credit: Elena Elisseeva/ Shutterstock)

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality says it will distribute $200,000 for water quality projects in the 2019 and 2020 fiscal years.

Local governments and nonprofits can apply individually or as part of a group. Those chosen for funding are required to share the data they produce with the DEQ.

Water Resources Division Director Teresa Seidel says the Clean Michigan Initiative has funded more than $2 million in beach-protection projects in the past 20 years.

An official request for proposals with further information can be found online. Applications are due by March 12.

