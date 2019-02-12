LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says she will use her first State of the State address to focus on Michigan’s “fundamentals” — such as the roads, drinking water and workforce.

The Democrat will speak Tuesday night during a joint session of the Republican-led Legislature.

She plans to focus in part on the magnitude of the problem with deteriorating roads and bridges , asking drivers and businesses to give feedback on what pothole-ridden infrastructure is costing them. A detailed proposal will likely wait until she proposes her budget in March.

Another major topic will be workforce development — ensuring that companies can fill their jobs with in-state workers who have the proper training. The issue applies to all workers, she says, regardless of whether they have four-year college degrees, trade certificates or something in-between.

