DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:
Lucky For Life
03-05-10-32-41, Lucky Ball: 10
Poker Lotto
KH-4C-5S-6S-9S
Midday Daily 3
0-0-3
Midday Daily 4
0-9-6-5
Daily 3
3-4-9
Daily 4
7-5-8-1
Fantasy 5
03-10-18-19-29
Estimated jackpot: $371,000
Keno
09-10-11-12-14-20-21-26-32-34-38-39-42-45-46-54-61-66-67-72-74-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $173 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
