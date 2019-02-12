Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

03-05-10-32-41, Lucky Ball: 10

Poker Lotto

KH-4C-5S-6S-9S

Midday Daily 3

0-0-3

Midday Daily 4

0-9-6-5

Daily 3

3-4-9

Daily 4

7-5-8-1

Fantasy 5

03-10-18-19-29

Estimated jackpot: $371,000

Keno

09-10-11-12-14-20-21-26-32-34-38-39-42-45-46-54-61-66-67-72-74-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $173 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

