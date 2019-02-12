SOUTHFIELD (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Schools close in Metro Detroit and across the state of Michigan as snow and icy weather hit the state.

It is done! I’ve made the call. No school in Novi on Tuesday, February 12. Given the current conditions and the forecast it is best to close school on Tuesday, February 12. pic.twitter.com/RUv5IL6osu — Steve Matthews (@docsmatthews) February 12, 2019

Tuesday’s morning commute was slippery with accidents reported on most major roads.

The icy weather is suppose to continue into Wednesday morning.

Good Mornimg LPS ❄️🌧 Due to the inclement weather and the impact on safe travel to school, we will be closed today, February 12th. Be safe all! — Livonia Schools (@LivoniaDistrict) February 12, 2019

The Upper Peninsula is expected to get the largest snow accumulations, with up to 12 inches forecast.

The weather hit after crews restored power to those affected by last week’s ice storms .

Consumers Energy last week had more than 231,000 homes and businesses without power and says about 1,000 workers from eight states helped its crews. The utility says about 360 of those workers are staying in Michigan to deal with anticipated outages this week.

