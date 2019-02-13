



Are you looking for a way to impress someone special? Whether its Valentine’s day or just another day when you want to show some love these romantic dining spots across Metro Detroit have you covered.

Iridescence: (Detroit) Modern American cuisine is complemented by breathtaking city views and a Wine Spectator Award-winning wine list. Click here for reservations.

Prism: (Detroit) Located inside the Greektown Hotel, Prism’s varied menu and live musical entertainment are just what you need after a day of fun in downtown Detroit. Click here for reservations.

Cafe Cortina: (Farmington Hills) Elegant Italian eatery in an apple orchard serves handmade pasta alongside produce & herbs grown on-site. Click here for reservations.

Bacco Ristorante: (Southfield) Buzzy Italian eatery with a cozy dining area offers a generous wine selection & on-site garden. Click here for reservations.

Andiamo Detroit: (Downtown Detroit) Fabulous, authentic, northern Italian cuisine makes Andiamo Detroit Riverfront the “must-see” restaurant located in the heart of Detroit. Click here to continue.

Hyde Park: (Downtown Birmingham) High-end steakhouse chain serving grilled meats, seafood & cocktails in a sophisticated setting. Click here for reservations.

Big Rock Chophouse: (Birmingham) Train depot turned top-shelf steakhouse offers a unique setting for American fare & house brewery. Click here for reservations.