



— A fisherman in Kentucky used unusual bait over the weekend to reel in a giant catch that looks like a goldfish.

Hunter Anderson said he and his girlfriend were driving from Frankfort Saturday when they decided to stop at a private bond in Boyle County known to contain large koi and goldfish.

But Anderson didn’t have bait, which was unusual for a guy who works part-time at a bait-and-tackle shop in Danville. So he used a biscuit from a chicken restaurant in town.

“Believe it or not, we ate at [Lee’s Famous Recipe Chicken] earlier in the day, and I took a piece of a Lee’s biscuit and put it on a hook, threw it out there and that fish ate it,” Anderson told CBS affiliate WKYT.

Anderson, an avid fisherman, said the 20-pound koi, a type of carp that looks like a giant goldfish, put up quite a fight before able was able to reel it in.

“I don’t know if it’s the biggest goldfish ever caught or koi fish ever caught,” he said, “but definitely the strangest fish I ever caught.”

Anderson’s sister posted a picture of him holding the fish on Facebook, which quickly went viral.

“I guess people have just never seen anything like it,” Anderson said. “I know I haven’t.”

Still, Anderson made sure to put his trophy fish back in the pond.

“What am I going to do with it, really?” Anderson said. “I thought it deserved to swim another day.

“Maybe somebody else will catch it. Maybe a kid will catch it and be as happy as I was,” he said. “I was jumping for joy.”