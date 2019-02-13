DETROIT (AP) — Winter continues to keep a tight hold on Michigan as strong winds and more snow swirl across parts of the state.

The National Weather Service says bands of snow in the Detroit area could reduce visibility to “near zero at times” during Wednesday morning’s rush hour.

Wind gusts of up to 40 mph (64 kph) and blowing snow also are expected to create hazardous travel conditions in Grand Rapids and other parts of western Michigan.

DTE Energy says Wednesday that service has been restored to 50,000 of the utility’s 60,000 customers who lost power Monday and Tuesday.

Indiana Michigan Power reported Tuesday night that just over 1,600 of its southwestern Michigan customers remained without power.

