LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has been asked to review the constitutionality of Republican-backed moves to significantly scale back minimum wage and paid sick day laws in the recent lame-duck session.

The Democrat said Wednesday she will carefully evaluate the request from Democratic Sen. Stephanie Chang of Detroit.

Nessel’s potential opinion would bind state agencies unless it was reversed by a court.

The minimum wage increase and sick time requirements are due to take effect in late March.

To prevent more generous wage and sick leave measures from going to the electorate, after which they would have been much harder to change if voters had passed them, Republicans legislators preemptively approved them in September so that they could scale them back after the election with simple majority votes.

