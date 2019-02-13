LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey says there’s “no way” Michigan’s road woes can be fixed without there being “new revenue” for infrastructure, but he isn’t embracing specific ways to spend more on roadwork.

Shirkey said Wednesday deteriorating roads is a problem 50 years in the making, a day after Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer promised in her State of the State speech to soon propose a “real solution” for fixing the roads. She didn’t elaborate.

#MISenateGOP priorities for 2019 include lowering auto insurance rates, fixing our roads, supporting our education and career training, promoting good government, and keeping Michigan working. #MISOTS19 #MILeg #MIGov #stateofthestate pic.twitter.com/Z9nmJSOLSh — MI Senate GOP (@MISenate) February 13, 2019

Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield says there could be cuts in other parts of the budget before lawmakers would simply “go back to the pockets of our taxpayers.”

The leaders say they look forward to working with Whitmer but want more details – including her proposal to provide debt-free community college to all.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.