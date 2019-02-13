



— State officials want to make it easier for medical marijuana patients to have access to products they need.

The Dept. of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA) announced the drafting of new administrative rules for the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act (MMMA). The proposed rules will lower the registry card application fee by 33 percent while eliminating fees associated with processing, updating, and replacing marijuana registry identification cards.

“Our team has worked hard to streamline the process for medical marijuana cardholders in Michigan,” said LARA Director Orlene Hawks. “The proposed updated rules will dramatically lower the costs associated with medical marijuana registry cards for Michigan residents.”

The MMMA was passed by Michigan voters in 2008 and authorizes the medical use of marijuana for qualifying patients and provides for the issuance of registry identification cards to qualifying patients and their caregivers, if applicable. A public hearing will be held in the next few months to receive public input on the proposed MMMA administrative rules. Highlights of the proposed rule changes are as follows:

Reduce the patient application fee from $60.00 to $40.00.

Eliminate the $25.00 caregiver criminal background check processing fee.

Eliminate the $10.00 fee to update the name or address on a registry card or to add a caregiver or request a replacement card.

Increase the renewal period for patients from 60 to 90 days.

Include email as a method by which staff from the Michigan Medical Marijuana Program (MMMP) will contact a patient, caregiver, or physician to verify the information provided on an application or supporting documentation.

Include a provision that authorizes patients to change the person designated to be in possession of the plants.

