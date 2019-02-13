



Looking to visit the top florists in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top florists in Birmingham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for florists.

1. Tiffany Florist

Topping the list is Tiffany Florist. Located at 784 S. Old Woodward Ave., the florist is the highest rated florist in Birmingham, boasting 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp.

2. Blossoms

Next up is Blossoms, situated at 33866 Woodward Ave. With four stars out of 31 reviews on Yelp, the florist and floral designer spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Affordable Flowers

Affordable Flowers, located at 33289 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the florist and floral designer spot four stars out of 13 reviews.

