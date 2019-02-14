Filed Under:2019, John Dingell

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Dingell, the record-long serving congressman who died last week, is being remembered at his funeral service in Washington as “Mr. Michigan” and a fierce defender of the state.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14  (Photo by Jim Young-Pool/Getty Images)

Former President Bill Clinton and former House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio are among the scheduled speakers paying tribute to the Michigan Democrat.

The 92-year-old Dingell served 59 years in Congress, longer than anyone else in U.S. history.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 14: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks during the funeral service for former Rep. John Dingell (Photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais – Pool/Getty Images)

Rep. Fred Upton followed Dingell as chairman of the powerful House Energy and Commerce Committee. Upton, a Michigan Republican, recalled Dingell’s famous remark about the committee: “If it moves, it’s energy. If it doesn’t it’s commerce. We had the world.”

. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

About 800 people attended a separate funeral Tuesday in Dearborn, Michigan, where Dingell lived.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s