DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
04-11-37-38-39-46
Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million
Poker Lotto
QC-KD-9C-7D-8H
Midday Daily 3
0-1-7
Midday Daily 4
5-6-4-8
Daily 3
8-4-2
Daily 4
1-8-1-6
Fantasy 5
05-06-11-12-26
Estimated jackpot: $521,000
Keno
05-07-12-15-21-22-25-28-31-36-43-48-49-51-52-53-55-61-62-67-72-77
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $190 million
Powerball
02-08-14-24-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $242 million
