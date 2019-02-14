Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

04-11-37-38-39-46

Estimated jackpot: $1.1 million

Poker Lotto

QC-KD-9C-7D-8H

Midday Daily 3

0-1-7

Midday Daily 4

5-6-4-8

Daily 3

8-4-2

Daily 4

1-8-1-6

Fantasy 5

05-06-11-12-26

Estimated jackpot: $521,000

Keno

05-07-12-15-21-22-25-28-31-36-43-48-49-51-52-53-55-61-62-67-72-77

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $190 million

Powerball

02-08-14-24-69, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $242 million

