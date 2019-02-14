OAK PARK (AP) — A former elections director in a Detroit suburb is accused of paying her husband more than $430,000 in a scheme to steal money.

Stephanie Sumner was Oak Park’s elections director from 2012 to 2015. She and husband Michael Sumner are charged with conspiracy and other crimes.

An indictment accuses Stephanie Sumner of creating fraudulent invoices and listing her husband as a vendor. The government says the scheme started early in 2013 after they filed for bankruptcy in 2012. Not-guilty pleas were entered Monday by a judge in Detroit federal court.

The charges include tax crimes. The government says the money wasn’t reported on tax returns for 2013, 2014 and 2015.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.