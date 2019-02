– All Secretary of State Offices in Michigan and online services will be down for the weekend for computer upgrades.

All branches and online sites will be closed from 5 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Tuesday. A new computer system is replacing decades-old technology. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson calls it a “vital project.” It was in the works before she took office on Jan. 1.

Benson says office services may take longer as employees get familiar with the new system. Late fees will be waived if someone has an expiration date between Feb. 11 and March 2.

After the upgrade, electronic records will eliminate paperwork. Vehicle owners will be able to order a license plate, renew a snowmobile registration or order a state park passport at www.Michigan.gov/sos. Auto dealers and repair shops will find online options, too.

