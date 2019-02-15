



MICHIGAN (PATCH) — If 2019 is the year you’re amping up your job search, where you reside may play a big role in determining how successful your search is.

According to an analysis by Zippia, the best state to find a job in 2019 is Iowa. Zippia explains that while it may seem like bigger states like New York and California are the best to find jobs, there is more competition in the job market.

Michigan ranked as the 14th best state to find a job in 2019.

Zippia used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the American Community Survey to determine the rankings. Each state was ranked for year-over-year improvement in unemployment, current unemployment rank, home-to-income prices and year-over-year income improvements. The ranking for all four categories was averaged and the states with the lower rankings ranked as the top states for jobs, Zippia says.

