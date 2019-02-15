Filed Under:2019


LANSING (PATCH) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel this week announced that Gary “Duke” Haynes, 57, of Comstock Park was sentenced last week for conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzling from a vulnerable adult.

Haynes was charged in May 2018 with 14 felony counts after stealing more than $300,000 from his elderly widowed client and was convicted of the following:

  • One felony count of conducting a criminal enterprise, punishable by up to 20 years and/or $100,000;
  • One felony count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more, punishable by up to 20 years and/or $50,000;
  • Eight felony counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $1,000-$20,000, punishable by up to five years and/or $10,000; and
  • Four felony counts of Taxes-Failure to File/False Return, punishable by up to five years and/or $5,000.

Haynes was sentenced to 90 months to 20 years in prison on the charges of conducting a criminal enterprise and embezzlement. He was also sentenced to 30 months to five years in prison on the additional 12 counts, to be served concurrently.

