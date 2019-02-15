



— The Michigan Department of Treasury reminds taxpayers that state of Michigan offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 18.

Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury Self-Service to beat the pre- and post-holiday phone surge. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income-tax related questions when convenient and avoid waiting for a state Treasury Department customer service representative to answer your call.

Taxpayers typically get answers through Treasury Self-Service within 24 to 48 hours.

“We typically see a spike in state income tax return filings and inquiries around Presidents Day weekend,” said Deputy State Treasurer Glenn White, who oversees Treasury’s Tax Administration programs. “Because taxpayer time is important to us, we ask individuals to use Treasury Self-Service for inquiries. It beats the phone wait and you can ask us questions regardless of the time of day.”

Treasury Self-Service enables taxpayers to check the status of tax refunds, ask general and specific questions, change addresses and see the status of letters sent to the state Treasury Department.

