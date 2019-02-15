Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – In January of 2005, the festival then known as Motown Winter Blast, kicked off as the official countdown to Super Bowl XL in Detroit. The following year, the festival attracted more than one million people to Detroit during the Super Bowl. For the past 14 years, Winter Blast has continued to attract Metro-Detroit residents to the exciting, revitalized Downtown Detroit area.

“The festival started in 2005 as a preview for Super Bowl 40 which was held in Detroit,” recalls John Witz, Producer of Quicken Loans Winter Blast Weekend “We did a preview that year and it was so successful in 2005 that the Super Bowl year we did Winter Blast was a huge success, and because of that success we kept it going as a legacy to Detroit’s hosting of the Super Bowl.”

“We are probably the signature winter event for Detroit,” adds Witz. “We try and have an impact on the community in a few ways by reminding people there’s a lot of good things going on in Detroit. Admission is free, so it’s a great value for the community. And we’ve also had special community causes like the Polar Plunge with Special Olympics, and we’ll probably raise between $10,000 to $15,000 for that.”

“For this weekend of February 15-17, we have our Soaring Eagle Casino Zipline, 300 feet long and 34 feet high, which will whisk people down Cadillac Street. It’s just a blast, people love ziplining. We also have another free weekend of skating courtesy of Delta Dental, there will be new ice sculptures, new food trucks, marshmallow roasting, live music. It’s gonna be a great weekend for Winter Blast!”

