MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Robocalls are annoying. There’s nothing worse than seeing your phone buzz, picking up, and hearing a robotic voice on the other end try to dupe you into giving up your bank and credit card information. And with tax season coming up, Michigan can expect even more.
A record 5.2 billion robocalls were placed last month, according to YouMail’s robocall index, and 58 percent of them were scam or telemarketing calls. That includes 139.2 million robocalls in Michigan.
Here are the top 20 robocallers in Michigan last month:
1.
800-477-4747
Toll Free
Toll Free
Payment Reminder
Payment Reminder
2.
972-798-0395
Dallas, TX
Level 3 Communications
Michigan Correctional Facility
Prison Call Consent
3.
734-521-2063
Detroit, MI
Level 3 Communications
Credit Acceptance
Financial Customer Call
4.
586-698-2888
Detroit, MI
Comcast
Unknown
Unknown Robocaller
5.
800-266-2278
Toll Free
Toll Free
Comcast Customer Service/Bill Collector
Debt Collector
