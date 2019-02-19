



— Robocalls are annoying. There’s nothing worse than seeing your phone buzz, picking up, and hearing a robotic voice on the other end try to dupe you into giving up your bank and credit card information. And with tax season coming up, Michigan can expect even more.

A record 5.2 billion robocalls were placed last month, according to YouMail’s robocall index, and 58 percent of them were scam or telemarketing calls. That includes 139.2 million robocalls in Michigan.

Here are the top 20 robocallers in Michigan last month:

1.

800-477-4747

Toll Free

Toll Free

Payment Reminder

Payment Reminder

2.

972-798-0395

Dallas, TX

Level 3 Communications

Michigan Correctional Facility

Prison Call Consent

3.

734-521-2063

Detroit, MI

Level 3 Communications

Credit Acceptance

Financial Customer Call

4.

586-698-2888

Detroit, MI

Comcast

Unknown

Unknown Robocaller

5.

800-266-2278

Toll Free

Toll Free

Comcast Customer Service/Bill Collector

Debt Collector

Click here for the full list.