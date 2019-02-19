Filed Under:2019, detroit, weather


METRO DETROIT (PATCH)— Another wintry mix is headed our way Wednesday, forecasters say. Tuesday will stay mild with a high near 30 degrees but freezing rain is in the forecast for Wednesday with ice accumulation and snow possible.

Expect more precipitation into Thursday before temps rise to almost 40 and the sun comes out.
Here’s a look at the full weekly forecast:

Today
Sunny, with a high near 28. Light west wind.

Tonight
Increasing clouds, with a low around 18. Light southeast wind becoming east 5 to 9 mph after midnight.

