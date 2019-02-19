Filed Under:Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, ruptured tendon, Spring Training

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — For the first time since rupturing tendon in left arm, Cabrera faces live pitching.

 

CLEVELAND, OH – APRIL 16: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers walks off the field after an apparent injury during the eighth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field on April 16, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Tigers defeated the Indians 4-1. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The 35-year-old hit, fielded, threw and ran the bases Monday during the Detroit Tigers’ first full-squad workout of spring training.

“I feel good about being back on the field and playing,” the two-time AL MVP said. I can’t be hurt this year. I want to do my job.”

 

DETROIT, MI – MAY 01: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers not playing due to injury takes practice swings in the dugout while playing the Tampa Bay Rays at Comerica Park on May 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

Cabrera strained a hamstring last year and then had the arm injury that required season-ending surgery. He was limited to 38 games.

“I missed the game a lot,” he said.

He also missed 32 games in 2017 due to a strained groin and back issues.

 

DETROIT, MI – JUNE 3: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers singles to right field during the eighth inning of the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Comerica Park on June 3, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

 

“One guy in the lineup being hurt changed the whole lineup, changed everything,” he said. “The bottom line is I’ve got to stay healthy.”

Cabrera has been running and lifting weights, and looks like the same 6-foot-4, 249-pound athlete who has 465 home runs with a .316 batting average.

“He’s bouncing around, doing all kinds of stuff,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. “He’s excited to get out there. I think people forget how gifted he really is when he’s doing simple drills at first base.”

 

DETROIT, MI – SEPTEMBER 22: Victor Martinez #41 of the Detroit Tigers and Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers chat before a ceremony honoring Martinez, who is playing his last game, at Comerica Park on September 22, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers play the Kansas City Royals. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

Cabrera says he is not ready to be a full-time designated hitter.

“Right now, no,” he said. “But if they talk to me and say something to me, I’m always open to everything, and if the team is better with me being the DH, I’m the DH. If we’re better with me at first base, I’ll play first.”

 

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 01: Manager Ron Gardenhire #15 of the Detroit Tigers talks with Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers during the ninth inning of game two of a double-header against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park on April 1, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

 

Gardenhire says the decision will be made by Cabrera’s body.

“He would tell me before I would tell him,” the manager said.

The biceps is totally healed, according to Cabrera.

“I’m not worried about my arm. I’m more worried about my back and my legs,” he said.

 

KANSAS CITY, MO – AUGUST 29: Starting pitcher Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers warms up prior to the 1st inning of the game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on August 29, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

 

Notes: RHP Michael Fulmer was back in camp after losing his arbitration case. He will get $2.8 million instead of $3.4 million. “I’m not going to complain about my salary. I’m blessed to play this game, I’m blessed to get paid like we do to play this game,” he said. “The Tigers were very professional about it. I wouldn’t bad mouth the team about anything. Obviously I would have liked to have won.”

