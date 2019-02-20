Detroit, MI (CBS Detroit) – Dilla Youth Day celebrates the life and legacy of the African American musical producer J. Dilla, who was integral in creating Neo-Soul and revolutionized the sound of 90’s Hip Hop. Dilla Youth Day offers the opportunites to explore S.T.E.A.M. subjects, while discovering the dynamic world of hip hop through hands-on activities. You can learn how to lay down a track, write your own rhymes, and much, much more in this music filled, youth-focused day.

“I created Dilla Youth Day in 2011, and it’s a hands-on STEAM event,” explains Piper Carter, Founder of Dilla Youth Day. “We focus on science, technology, engineering, arts and math. It’s a wonderful opportunity for communities and families to teach together, to learn together and just to enjoy one another.”

“I’ve been involved with Dilla Youth Day since it started,” says DJ Sacramento Knoxx. “I bring in and set up my equiptment to interact with the young folks and show them some of the technology to make music.”

“You have to give back to the youth, because what you give them is what they have to work with,” explains Hip Hop Artist Dat Dudeci. “If you don’t give them anything then they have nothing to work with. So a thing like this gives them tools and skills to express themselves creatively.”

