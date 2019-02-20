Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

01-08-13-23-27-35

Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million

Poker Lotto

JH-2H-8H-10H-4S

Midday Daily 3

0-8-4

Midday Daily 4

8-0-8-0

Daily 3

2-3-7

Daily 4

1-6-2-6

Fantasy 5

06-09-11-23-29

Estimated jackpot: $157,000

Keno

16-17-18-27-31-33-35-38-40-44-46-49-50-52-53-54-57-67-70-73-74-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $224 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $282 million

