Comments
Classic Lotto 47
Poker Lotto
Midday Daily 3
Midday Daily 4
Daily 3
Daily 4
Fantasy 5
Keno
Mega Millions
Powerball
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
01-08-13-23-27-35
Estimated jackpot: $1.2 million
Poker Lotto
JH-2H-8H-10H-4S
Midday Daily 3
0-8-4
Midday Daily 4
8-0-8-0
Daily 3
2-3-7
Daily 4
1-6-2-6
Fantasy 5
06-09-11-23-29
Estimated jackpot: $157,000
Keno
16-17-18-27-31-33-35-38-40-44-46-49-50-52-53-54-57-67-70-73-74-79
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $224 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $282 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.