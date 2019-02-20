Filed Under:election

DETROIT (AP) – Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson has put together a committee to advise her administration and Michigan’s Elections bureau on election reforms.

(Credit: Leigh Prather/ Shutterstock.com)

Benson’s office says the Election Modernization Advisory Committee includes county, city and township clerks from across the state, Michigan-based voting rights advocates, and local and national election experts.

The committee is to provide input, suggestions and feedback on the execution of reforms related to Proposal 3 which was passed by voters in November. Proposal 3 involves changes to Michigan’s election laws, including the institution of absentee voting for any reason, automatic voter registration and the ability to register up to and on election day.

