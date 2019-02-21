LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan Court of Appeals ruling could reinforce zero-tolerance workplace rules for marijuana even in cases in which a person has a medical marijuana card.

The Detroit Free Press reports Tuesday’s ruling came in a lawsuit brought by Angela Eplee of Dimondale, who had said that the Lansing Board of Water and Light rescinded a 2017 job offer after she tested positive for marijuana even though she had a card allowing her to use the drug.

The board denied the test result was the reason for withdrawing the offer. The trial court’s dismissal of the case was upheld by the appeals court.

Eplee’s attorney is reviewing the decision.

Michigan voters approved marijuana use in 2008 for some chronic medical conditions. They voted last year to approve it for recreational use.

