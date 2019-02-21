ELKHART, Ind. (CBS Detroit/ AP) – A Michigan father and his girlfriend are facing felony charges after his 10-year-old daughter ingested methamphetamine and died in Elkhart, IN. last June.

34-year-old Brandon Hobbs and his 30-year-old girlfriend, Erica Reschke are from Cassopolis, MI. and visiting the Indiana home when Reschke brought the illegal narcotics into the home.

The girl died at the home. Toxicology tests revealed high levels of the drug in her body.

They are charged with neglect of a dependent. Reschke also is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death. Their trial is scheduled to start May 6 in Goshen, Indiana.

The Associated Press was unable to reach Reschke’s attorney Thursday for comment. Court documents did not list a lawyer for Hobbs.

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.