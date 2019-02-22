



LANSING (PATCH) – A Detroit man will face 15 years behind bars for sex trafficking.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that Aaron Streety, 34, of Detroit was sentenced to three to 15 years in prison for his involvement in sex trafficking. To date, the department has filed human trafficking charges against 27 individuals – all leading to arrests. This case makes 24 successful human trafficking convictions.

Streety was sentenced this week in Oakland County Circuit Court before Judge Phyllis McMillen. He was charged in May 2018 and pleaded guilty to one count of human trafficking – forced labor causing commercial sex – in early January 2019.

The Investigation into Streety was initiated by the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes (SEMTEC) task force after the victim was rescued from a Southfield hotel.

The victim was picked up by Streety at a bus stop where she had just arrived from Georgia. After taking her phone and identification, Streety forced the victim to perform commercial sex acts.

The victim escaped about a week later and called the police.

