



ROYAL OAK — New businesses are on their way to Royal Oak.

Woodward Corners by Beaumont a 117,000-square-foot commercial development located at Thirteen Mile Road and Woodward Avenue has new retailers on board including the property’s largest tenant, Woodward Corner Market.

The redevelopment plan features six buildings, including a five-story hotel and an array of restaurants and other retail offerings in an attractive setting with green space, landscape gardens and community gathering areas. The first businesses will open this summer.

“It’s exciting to see all of the progress at Woodward Corners by Beaumont,” Carolyn Wilson, Beaumont executive vice president and chief operating officer, said.

Woodward Corner Market will be a 40,000-square-foot neighborhood grocery store operated by Meijer.

The following food destinations are on board:

Wahlburgers featuring gourmet burgers

New Order Coffee which offers a wide range of house-roasted, ground and brewed to order coffees along with whimsical pastries;

Grabbagreen’s Eat Clean with a menu is based around super food ingredients and offers a full selection of grain and green-based bowls, fresh-pressed juices, handcrafted smoothies and acai bowls, breakfast and healthy kid-friendly items.

Brown Iron Brewery a beer-centric smokehouse.

