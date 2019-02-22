



As the Lexus Velodrome enters its second year, Dale Hughes, Executive Director of the Detroit Fitness Foundation, the non-profit which operates the giant white dome located off Mack Avenue and I-75, has big plans.

He talked about them with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of MICHIGAN MATTERS as he will add more racing events at the Velodrome –which is the fourth largest sports facility in Metro Detroit.

Hughes, who has designed Velodromes around the world for 20 years, decided a few years ago the environment was right to do so in the heart of the Motor City.

The Lexus Velodrome is the second major indoor cycle-racing track in the US. Ironically, the sport had a big following in the late 1800s but fell off as trains and cars became the common mode of transportation.

The sport continues to have a larger following in other nations but is still finding its groove in the U.S. Hughes is convinced he can help with his Velodrome.

He also is helping more young Detroiters experience the Velodrome at no charge and is inviting seniors in too. He has held camps for young people and is planning more this summer.

Also appearing on the show, the roundtable of Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, who talked about the latest in President Trump’s efforts to build a border wall.

The panel also talked about talent needs in the region and manufacturing’s resounding impact.

Napoleon said his department currently has over 200 jobs open and is looking to fill them.

