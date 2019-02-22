(CBS DETROIT) — Nineties kids, mark your calendars! “Space Jam 2” officially has a release date. The movie is set to hit theaters on July 16, 2021.

It’s been more than 20 years since Michael Jordan teamed up with Bugs Bunny to play a high-stakes basketball game against aliens in “Space Jam.”

Millennials who grew up loving the half cartoon, half live-action film rejoiced at the news. Sports reporter Rob Perez pointed out that the premiere date, July 16, may have been chosen to pay homage to both the original “Space Jam” star and the new one: Adding the 16th day of the 7th month equals 23, which is Jordan’s — and LeBron’s — number.

James will star in the sequel, along side some Looney Tunes favorites, Lola and Bugs Bunny.

The legendary Michael Jordan was the king on the court in the original movie back in 1996.

