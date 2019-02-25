



METRO DETROIT (PATCH) — Nearly 50,000 DTE customers still don’t have power Monday morning, but crews are reportedly pulling long shifts to restore power to affected customers during the weekend’s high winds.

More than 150,000 customers were impacted in total and many have since been restored. Monday morning estimates were down to 47,000 without power still.

DTE crews are working 16 hour shifts until all power is restored. There have been reports of some 500 fallen wires around the region.

