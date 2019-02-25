(CBS DETROIT) “Green Book” may have walked away with the biggest award of the night at the 2019 Academy Awards. But, it was the Detroit Brand Shinola that received the biggest shout out of the evening.
While “Green Book” director, Peter Farrelly was giving his acceptance speech for best original screenplay, he also gave a shoutout to his watch.
“Tom Kartsotis and Shinola watches, they’re unbelievable, they’re saving Detroit,” Farrelly proclaimed on stage.
Twitter quickly reacted to the statement, some users thought the statement shined a positive light on the city, while others were simply confused and disgusted.
Here are some of the reactions:
Shinola has since released a statement regarding the Oscar shout out:
“We’d like to congratulate Peter Farrelly on his Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Peter has been a friend of the brand for years and the Shinola shout-out during his speech was completely unplanned and unexpected. While we are so thankful for the love we did want to make it clear that without the city of Detroit, there would be no Shinola. The city gave our brand life and it’s something we will never take for granted.”
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.