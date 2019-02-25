(CBS DETROIT) “Green Book” may have walked away with the biggest award of the night at the 2019 Academy Awards. But, it was the Detroit Brand Shinola that received the biggest shout out of the evening.

While “Green Book” director, Peter Farrelly was giving his acceptance speech for best original screenplay, he also gave a shoutout to his watch.

“Tom Kartsotis and Shinola watches, they’re unbelievable, they’re saving Detroit,” Farrelly proclaimed on stage.

Twitter quickly reacted to the statement, some users thought the statement shined a positive light on the city, while others were simply confused and disgusted.

Here are some of the reactions:

Say what? Please stop with this disrespectful & hurtful narrative that we 1) need saving & 2) that billionaires are the ones to do it. We just need the 1% to stop taking our land for nothing + shifting our tax dollars towards for-profit development that makes them richer. https://t.co/6pWYVCutI1 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) February 25, 2019

After watching P Farrelly fail to acknowledge Don Shirley in his #GreenBook acceptance speech and claim that #shinola is "saving Detroit," and Shinola's response that "without the city of Detroit, there would be no Shinola," we offer the thoughts of Tyler Denmead @td287 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nD0jpPh7HI — Humility in Age of Self-Promotion (@AgeofHumility) February 25, 2019

That ridiculous remark by the ‘Green Book’ director about how Shinola is “saving Detroit” proves again how problematic that movie was about race in America. The people who made that movie are clueless. — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) February 25, 2019

Shinola has since released a statement regarding the Oscar shout out:

“We’d like to congratulate Peter Farrelly on his Oscar win for Best Original Screenplay and Best Picture. Peter has been a friend of the brand for years and the Shinola shout-out during his speech was completely unplanned and unexpected. While we are so thankful for the love we did want to make it clear that without the city of Detroit, there would be no Shinola. The city gave our brand life and it’s something we will never take for granted.”

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.