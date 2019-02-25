Filed Under:Detroit Red Wings, Gustav Nyquist, NHL trade deadline, San Jose Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Wings forward the first to hit the road on trade deadline eve.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – FEBRUARY 07: Gustav Nyquist #14 of the Detroit Red Wings celebrates his first period goal with teammates while playing the Vegas Golden Knights at Little Caesars Arena on February 07, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The San Jose Sharks acquired forward Gustav Nyquist from the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night for two draft picks in a deal they hope adds scoring depth for a Stanley Cup push.

Nyquist scored a goal earlier in the day for Detroit in a 5-3 loss to San Jose. The teams then finalized the deal hours later after Nyquist waived his no-trade clause, with the Sharks sending a 2019 second-round pick and conditional 2020 third-rounder to the Red Wings.

 

ANAHEIM, CA – OCTOBER 08: Andreas Athanasiou #72 and Gustav Nyquist #14 of the Detroit Red Wings look on during the third period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on October 8, 2018 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

 

“Gustav is a talented, versatile forward who plays with speed and a strong hockey sense,” general manager Doug Wilson said. “His track record of strong play and character speak for themselves and we’re very excited to add him to our dressing room.”

The Sharks wanted to add more forward depth as they try to make a run for a title this season. They are third in the NHL with 82 points and are just three points behind first-place Calgary in a tight Pacific Division race.

 

SAN JOSE, CA – JANUARY 26: Erik Karlsson #65 and Brent Burns #88 of the San Jose Sharks react to a goal during the 2019 Honda NHL All-Star Game at SAP Center on January 26, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

 

San Jose is third in the league in scoring at 3.62 goals per game and has five players with at least 20 goals this season. Nyquist will likely fit in on either the second or third line with San Jose.

The 29-year-old Nyquist has 16 goals and 33 assists in 62 games this season in the final year of a $19 million, four-year deal. The Red Wings will reportedly retain 30 percent of Nyquist’s salary to help make the deal work with the salary cap.

 

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 06: Gustav Nyquist #14 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Vancouver Canucks at Little Caesars Arena on November 06, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. Detroit won the game 3-2.
(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

In 481 career games with Detroit, Nyquist has 125 goals and 170 assists.

The pick in the 2020 draft will become a second-rounder if the Sharks make the Stanley Cup Final this season or if Nyquist re-signs with San Jose as a free agent this summer. The Sharks have Florida’s second-round pick this year, as well as their own, and will send the lower selection to Detroit.

 

TORONTO,ON – DECEMBER 6: Nick Jensen #3 of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Toronto Maple Leafs during an NHL game at Scotiabank Arena on December 6, 2018 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Red Wings defeated the Maple Leafs 5-4 in overtime. (Photo by Claus Andersen/Getty Images)

 

The Red Wings are in rebuilding mode with the third-fewest points in the league this season with 55. Detroit previously traded defenseman Nick Jensen to Washington on Friday for prospect Madison Bowey and a 2020 second-round pick.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s