



— A bill is making its way through the South Dakota legislature that could prevent transgender students from playing on high school sports teams based on their gender identity.

House Bill 1225 aims to override a current statewide policy that lets students participate in sports “in a manner consistent with their gender identity,” regardless of the sex listed in their student record.

The proposed legislation would make the gender on a student’s birth certificate the “sole determinant” of their “sexual identity” for participating in high school athletics.

The House Health and Human Services committee voted last week to send the bill to the House floor without a recommendation.

Supporters say HB 1225 is about ensuring fairness for girls in particular, who might face unfair competition from students who were assigned male at birth but now identify as female.

Opponents call the proposal an attempt to “codify” discrimination against transgender teens and undermine the authority of the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA), the group that enacted the current policy letting students play on sex-segregated sports teams based on their gender identity.

“No one is harmed by allowing transgender people to compete consistent with who they are. House Bill 1225 is clearly fueled by a fear and misunderstanding of transgender youth in our state,” said Libby Skarin, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of South Dakota.

The bill is the last one standing of four proposals concerning transgender youth introduced in the South Dakota legislature this year.

Senate Bill 49 attempted to void the SDHSAA policy, but the Senate Education committee killed it. Another bill also died in committee that would have banned lessons on gender identity or gender expression from kindergarten to seventh grade, as did a proposal regarding parental consent for health care.

Critics of South Dakota’s proposals, including the ACLU and the National Center for Transgender Equality, said they were among a handful of state-level measures nationwide to challenge laws and policies protecting transgender and gender nonconforming students from discrimination in public schools.

