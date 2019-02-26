IMLAY CITY (AP) — Police say three young children have died and four other family members were critically injured following an early-morning fire in Michigan.

Imlay City police Chief Scott Pike says officers and fire crews were called to the mobile home shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday and found it engulfed in flames.

Pike says a 29-year-old woman was found screaming outside and firefighters got six people, including her 42-year-old husband and their children, out of the home about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Detroit.

Pike says a 3-year-old girl and two boys, ages 5 and 6, died. He says the adults, a baby girl and an 18-month old boy were taken to hospitals.

The cause is under investigation, but Pike says authorities believe the home was having furnace issues before the fire.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.