AUBURN HILLS (CBS DETROIT/AP) — A large fire outside a plastics manufacturing and supply facility in Auburn Hills is sending clouds of billowy black smoke into the air that’s visible for miles.

No injuries have been reported in the fire burning Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills. There has been no word about a possible cause.

The flames appear to be coming from a fenced-in area outside the company’s building. Broadcasters report workers have been evacuated as a precaution.

A phone call to U.S. Farathane rang unanswered.

