



ROYAL OAK (PATCH) — Royal Oak is looking for artists to install new pieces around town.

The Royal Oak Commission for the Arts is excited to announce the 2019 Call for Artist for the Art Explored Program. In partnership with the Royal Oak Downtown Development Authority, the Commission for the Arts will select up to ten new pieces of art to be placed throughout downtown Royal Oak.

The works will be loaned to the city for a one-year period.

Since 2013 the program has brought many different works to downtown Royal Oak including Desiree Kelly’s JFK and Michael Jones’ Considering Evolution.

Artists can find further information at www.romi.gov/arts. Artist have until May 1, 2019 to submit their proposals.

