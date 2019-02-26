SOUTHEASTERN MICHIGAN (PATCH) — Another snowstorm is expected to blow across the region Wednesday and a Hazardous Weather Outlook has been issued by the National Weather Service.

The advisory affects Wayne, Lenawee, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair and Washtenaw counties. A light snow starting Tuesday night is expected to accumulate to several inches and possible freezing rain by Wednesday.

Here’s a look at the forecast for the rest of the week:

Wednesday
Snow likely, mainly before 4pm. Cloudy, with a high near 30. East wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light and variable. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday Night
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 17. North northwest wind 5 to
7 mph.

Click here for the full forecast.

