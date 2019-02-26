Filed Under:marijuana


LANSING, Mich. (AP) – A state agency is creating four groups to come up with suggestions on regulating marijuana in Michigan.

(Credit: Ryland Zweifel/ Shutterstock.com)

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs says one of the panels will represent those already licensed under the Medical Marijuana Facilities Licensing Act who are interested in entering the adult-use marijuana market.

Another will represent cities and towns that are considering allowing licensed adult-use marijuana facilities in their jurisdictions.

Other groups will be for attorneys representing marijuana establishments who have an interest in the adult-use market, and for individuals or businesses who want to participate in the adult-use market as a future license holder or a consumer.

Those would like to join one of the groups have until March 4 to send an email expressing interest.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

