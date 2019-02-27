



Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert outlets in Birmingham, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Cannelle Patisserie



Topping the list is Cannelle Patisserie. Located at 159 N. Eton Road, the bakery, which offers coffee and tea, desserts and more, is the highest rated dessert spot in Birmingham, boasting 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp.

2. Dairy Deluxe

Next up is Dairy Deluxe, situated at 33201 Woodward Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 49 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score ice cream and frozen yogurt have proven to be a local favorite.

3. Cupcake Station

Cupcake Station, located at 136 N. Old Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 114 reviews.

4. Townsend Hotel Bakery

Check out Townsend Hotel Bakery, which has earned four stars out of 24 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery, which offers desserts and more, at 175 W. Merrill St.

5. Bateel USA



Finally, there’s Bateel USA, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews. Stop by 215 N. Old Woodward Ave. to hit up the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.