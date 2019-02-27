FARMINGTON HILLS (AP) Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills has added space and advanced medical technology while enhancing accessibility to emergency, trauma, surgical and critical care. The hospital’s new East Pavilion houses an advanced Emergency and Level II Trauma Center and a high-tech Surgical Suite. A leading-edge Critical Care Unit has been built into the new South Tower.

David Claeys, newly named president of Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills said, “This ambitious project helps ensure the campus continues to fulfill our vision of providing high-value and high-quality health care. We have an excellent team here, and I look forward to helping Beaumont, Farmington Hills become the community’s top choice for hospital-based care.”

New Critical Care Unit opens March 7

Catering to severely ill or injured patients needing constant care and close supervision, the new 20-bed Critical Care Unit features large, private patient rooms. Rooms are designed to accommodate a patient’s loved ones. Glass doors allow staff to maintain constant visual monitoring, which heightens patient safety. A spacious, family-friendly waiting room and private family consultation room are also part of the accommodations.

New Surgical Suite opens March 13

On the third floor, the new Surgical Suite’s nine operating rooms feature robotics to help perform precise operations. Touch-screen displays provide immediate access to medical records, vital signs, X-rays and MRIs. From the operating table, surgeons control medical equipment as well as lights and images shown on wall monitors. They also have access to patient information and reference materials. Throughout a procedure, the surgeon can capture images and save them to the patient’s electronic medical record.

Beaumont, Farmington Hills’ chief medical officer Michael Rebock, D.O., a trauma surgeon, said, “We built spacious operating rooms of the future here and harnessed technology’s power to save and improve lives. It’s an exciting time.”

New Emergency and Level II Trauma Center opens March 14

The new Emergency Center on the first floor features a patient and family-centered environment that supports Beaumont’s delivery of high-quality emergency care. Its 39 enclosed universal treatment rooms increase privacy. Some of the 39 rooms are “Fast Track,” offering expedited care for patients with minor injuries and illnesses. In addition, the Level II Trauma Center features three trauma bays, connected by an open walkway, giving staff better visibility and access to multiple trauma patients.

“We provide a patient and family-centered environment with accommodations and advanced medical technology that better support the high-quality emergency care consumers expect from Beaumont,” said Sanford Vieder, D.O., the hospital’s chair of Emergency Medicine, and Emergency Center medical director. “We think of the EC as our hospital’s front door where most first impressions are formed and want people to have a positive experience here.”

Going forward under Claeys’ leadership

When all of the expansion and renovation is complete in 2020, it will encompass:

more than 193,000-square-feet of new construction

more than 61,500-square-feet of renovated existing space

In summer, the new South Tower will open with:

80 private patient rooms

the hospital’s new main entrance and reception area

nursing units for orthopedics, oncology, respiratory care, surgery, rehabilitation and women’s services

Later in 2019, an all-new area called the Observation Unit will feature 19 private medical observation rooms on the first floor allowing caregivers to provide care to patients with symptoms such as chest pain, congestive heart failure and asthma.

In 2020, the space that housed the old Emergency and Trauma Center will reopen with renovated space for a total of 58 universal treatment rooms. The overall footprint of the Emergency and Trauma Center will be nearly triple of what it was before the expansion and renovation. Patient capacity will increase from 65,000 to 88,000 annually.

Also in 2020, 27 private perioperative patient rooms and a larger modern surgical waiting room will increase privacy and comfort for patients and families.

Community open house, March 2

The public is invited to tour the new Emergency and Trauma Center, operating rooms, Critical Care and private patient rooms at Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, 28050 Grand River Ave. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 2. Area residents can learn what to do in the event of a medical emergency and meet experts who would provide care. They’re also encouraged to attend “Stop the Bleed” and hands-only CPR demonstrations. Injury prevention tips and blood pressure checks will also be offered. Pharmacists and physical, speech or occupational therapists will answer questions. The open house is for the whole family: kids’ crafts; fire truck and ambulance tours; meet “Beau the Bear” and therapy dogs. The program includes free valet parking and refreshments.

