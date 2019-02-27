



Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top breakfast and brunch spots around Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Dime Store

Topping the list is Downtown’s Dime Store. Located at 719 Griswold St., Suite #180, the bar, dinner and breakfast, and brunch spot is the most popular breakfast and brunch restaurant in Detroit, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,202 reviews on Yelp.

2. Selden Standard



Next up is Midtown’s Selden Standard, situated at 3921 Second Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 1,001 reviews on Yelp, the New American and breakfast and brunch spot, offering sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Parc

Downtown’s Parc, located at 800 Woodward Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar, New American and breakfast and brunch spot four stars out of 421 reviews.

4. Stache International

Stache International, a bar and breakfast and brunch spot that offers sandwiches and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 127 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1416 E. Fisher Freeway, Detroit’s Eastern Market, to see for yourself.

