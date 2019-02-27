



MICHIGAN (PATCH) — State officials are looking for participants to take part in workgroups that will help shape policies and regulation of marijuana.

Michigan’s Bureau of Marijuana Regulation (BMR) is facilitating four stakeholder work groups to discuss and provide suggestions on regulatory topics related to the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act (MRTMA):

Licensees who are already licensed under the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act and are interested in entering the adult-use marijuana market.

Municipalities that are considering allowing licensed adult-use marijuana facilities in their community.

Attorneys who represent marijuana establishments who have an interest in the adult-use market.

Individuals or businesses interested in participating in the adult-use market as either a future licensee or a consumer of adult-use marijuana.

Individuals interested in participating in an adult-use marijuana workgroup must send an email to LARA-MedicalMarijuana@michigan.gov with WORK GROUP in the subject line – the body of the email must contain the following information:

The name of the workgroup you would be interested in participating in: Licensees, Municipalities, Attorneys, or Individuals/Businesses.

Your name, mailing address, email address, phone number, occupation, job title, and the name of the employer or organization that you are affiliated with.

A brief explanation (no more than 150 words) detailing your qualifications for inclusion in the stakeholder work group. Please do not include attachments with your email.

