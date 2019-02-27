



By Mickie McLeod

The remaining castaways continued to battle it out on last night’s episode of SURVIVOR: EDGE OF EXTINCTION! Here’s what went down…

Now on the second episode of the season, us viewers at home have learned where the “Edge of Extinction” lays — absolutely nowhere. Last week, Reem, the lady who was “too much” for her castaways, was voted out by the Manu tribe but had a second chance at playing the game. Instead of completely ending her game, she decided to follow the path which led her to the Edge of Extinction. Now, three days later, Reem is cold, exhausted, and completely deprived. She says she’s trying to work through her loneliness, but with no food, no shelter, and no company, Reem doesn’t know how much longer she can last here.

How long do you think you could last on “Edge of Extinction?”

MANU

Meanwhile, the remaining Manu players have no idea that Reem is working on her second chance at coming back in the game. Everyone is pretty relieved that Reem is out of their way. Well, besides one person. Wendy.

Wendy, a quirky player this season, has been in the loop of the drama since day one. She didn’t want one of her closest allies, Reem, to be voted off and has been talking a lot about getting Kelley Wentworth, one of the two returning players on the tribe, out of the game next. She’s aware that Wentworth is a Survivor Legend. She’s played the game not once, but twice before this season. The only logical move for Wendy is to get Wentworth out before she gets her.

Other people are keeping their eye out on Wentworth as a threat too. Including other returning player David and now his closest ally, Rick, the Morning news anchor from Macon, Georgia. Not only have these two been clicking personally, but they’re trusting each other’s logic in the game. At one point of this episode, they’re even approached by Wendy to discuss orchestrating an epic blind slide on Wentworth. But as Survivor is known for, it’s all about the timing.

What’s not about timing, however, is nonetheless, Idol hunting. Idol hunting is essential in order to get a chance to stay alive a little bit longer in the game. The Manu tribe did not hesitate to begin their search of looking for the one Hidden Immunity Idol. Everyone searched vigorously through their camp. But it was Lauren, Student from Waco, Texas, who found the first Hidden Immunity Idol on the Manu tribe. Lauren even explains to us that she credits her own current closest ally, Kelley Wentworth, for finding the idol so fast. She’s watched Wentworth’s previous seasons and even calls her the “Survivor Queen.”

KAMA

The Kama tribe is on cloud nine. After winning their last Immunity Challenge, they can’t help to celebrate over, of course, dancing! This tribe is a party. They’re pretty close with each other and credit their morale as the reason they won the first challenge of the season. However, there is one person who’s a bit hesitant to feel completely confident. And that’s returning player, Aubry.

Aubry, along with Joe, are the two returning players on the Kama tribe. Aubry is aware that positivity is essential, but she understands that her tribe hasn’t even tasted what losing feels like yet. So she plans to just be as open as she can to what the tribe brings and to stay as connected as possible to as many assets around her. But, it’s pretty recognizable. Aubry is taking all she can from each person and relating big time. A few people onto her strategy is Julie, a Toymaker from New York City, and Victoria, a waitress also from New York. These two see Aubry relating a little too hard to everyone, and they’re starting to notice that she could be a significant threat later on.

The Kamu tribe also started to hunt for Idols just like Manu, but they’re having a hard time where to start. I mean, it’s a whole jungle out there around them — finding a Hidden Immunity Idol won’t come easy.

Immunity Challenge

Immunity is once again, back up for grabs! Now six days in, the two tribes still have some energy, which means, of course, a difficult challenge awaits.

On go, the two tribes would have to start in the ocean, swim great lengths to reach a cage where a huge, (and fake, obviously) snake was floating. The snake was stuffed with tiles, and it is HEAVY. Once they approach their tribe’s snake, as a team, they would have to carry it over the cage and through the ocean back onto shore. Once the snake is on shore, they must untie the knots to find the tiles that would unlock a code. After unlocking the code, the tribe that completes a ring toss, that essentially spelled out “Immunity” — wins Immunity!

(Exhales).

Ah, yes. If you couldn’t tell by me describing this challenge — it was exhausting. The castaways put their bodies through the test and battled hard through water and sand in hopes to keep their tribe away from Tribal Council. It was Kamu tribe who were in the lead the majority of the way. One reason why the Manu tribe was falling behind, was, I hate to blame someone, but — it was because of Keith, the young 19-year-old.

Last week, Keith was trying to learn how to swim with his closest allies, Wendy and Reem. But the swimming lessons didn’t pay off that much, as he was treading far behind the rest of his tribe in this challenge. Along with not being able to swim, Keith couldn’t make a shot at the ring toss too. It was quite noticeable that he couldn’t keep up with his tribe.

That meant that Kama won Immunity, and once again, sending the Manu tribe back to Tribal Council.

Tribal Council

Leading up to Tribal, the votes were pretty split between blindsiding Wentworth or voting out Wendy. These two are aiming to get each other out fast, as they’re both threatened by each other. With a lot of talk behind each strategy, a new strategy formed after their loss of the Immunity Challenge. Conducted by Dan “The Wardog,” he thought what would be best is to vote out Keith. He explains to his tribe that Keith is weak at challenges and they can’t continue losing and getting sent to Tribal Council.

Through consideration, Wendy and Wentworth’s alliances came together and did what’s best for their tribe — vote out Keith. Sadly, Keith got his torch snuffed and was the second person voted out on this season.

Or was he?

Just like Reem last week, Keith was surprised he could potentially have another shot in the game. As he approached the fork in the path, he deliberated what would be best for him: continue in the game (which ultimately would lead him to the Edge of Extinction) or go home completely.

END SCENE.

Yes. This season of Survivor is full of the cliffhangers! What path do you think Keith will choose? He's clearly a better strategist than a physical player in this game. He could decide to end his game right there.

