Detroit (WNEM ) — For dogs that spend their lives chained outside, normal things like taking a walk can seem strange to them.

And it’s because of people like Michelle Kessler and Carrie Cox that many of these backyard dogs even have the things that seem so basic to most pet owners.

“We take them home with us, we think about them at night as we’re lying in bed, we think about how they’re doing,” Cox, a volunteer with CHAINED INC. said.

The pair volunteers with CHAINED INC., out of Detroit.

Some of their nearly 70 volunteers are from mid-Michigan.

It all started 8-years ago by a home-care nurse, she noticed her first chained dog, while visiting a patient.

Kessler said “She went home and researched the effects of chaining. She actually went to one of the neighbors and asked, ‘can I go feed that dog a treat?’”

Now, they have monthly winter outreach events where 12 teams of volunteers spend an entire day reaching as many chained dogs as they can.

The summer is spent building kennels.

With the dog owner’s blessing, volunteers help with everything from delivering dog houses and heated water bowls in the winter, to dropping off some food, and even taking the dogs for a bath.

“We talk about the heartworm and disease they can get from fly bites and mosquito bites, while being outside,” Kessler explained.

During the visit TV-5 went on with them, they swapped a pair of dog chains for a much lighter, more comfortable tie-out.

“Knowing that when we’re there, they’re happy to see us. They’re getting some of the affection they truly deserve while we’re there. It does warm your heart,” Kessler said.

Many of the dogs they help aren’t aggressive, maybe just a little lonely. They’re happy to get what any other pet would.

A little bit of love, and a treat.

So, why are they kept out there?

Kessler and Cox say most of the time it’s because they’re used as guard dogs; but, the heavy chains they wear take a toll on the animals.

Imagine if you could only move 20-30 feet, every single day.

The spot where you eat, is where you sleep, and go to the bathroom.

This is how these dogs will spend their days.

The CHAINED mission is to make it as comfortable as they can.

It’s important to mention that CHAINED INC. does not take dogs from their owners; that can only happen if an owner willingly surrenders their animal.

CHAINED INC. runs on donations – you can find a way to do so on their Facebook page.

