LANSING (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the state can use existing economic development incentives to assist Fiat Chrysler’s expansion without her needing to ask lawmakers to approve new incentives for the company.

Gretchen Whitmer, newley elected governor of Michigan, sits in a Chevrolet Camaro as she tours the show during day two of the 2019 The North American International Auto Show on January 15, 2019 at the Cobo Center in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo credit should read TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images)

She said Wednesday the state’s package for Fiat Chrysler will be publicly released at a future meeting of Michigan Strategic Fund, which awards companies grants in exchange for job creation. Fiat Chrysler announced plans Tuesday to add 6,500 jobs in Michigan, many of them in Detroit.

Under an existing deal with the state, Fiat Chrysler is eligible for more than $1 billion in business tax credits through 2029, and it can claim the credits for an increasing number of employees this decade.

It is not clear if the company or state may try to restructure the agreement.

