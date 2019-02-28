



Looking to uncover all that New Center has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a retail spot to a gourmet pastry shop.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in New Center, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Pure Detroit

Topping the list is Pure Detroit, a spot to score women’s and men’s clothing and jewelry. Located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 101, it’s the highest rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

2. City Wings

Next up is City Wings, a spot to score chicken wings, situated at 2896 W. Grand Blvd. With four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

3. City Bakery

Bakery City Bakery, which offers specialty pastries and beverages, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Suite 115, four stars out of 17 reviews.

